Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $504,857.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $504,857.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $195.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $197.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average is $173.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

