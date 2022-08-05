Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,457,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $146.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.50. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.