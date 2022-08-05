Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,958 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,851,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MXI opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.