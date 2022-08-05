Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 904 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

FHLC stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49.

