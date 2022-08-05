RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNG. Robert W. Baird lowered RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $315.00.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $1,224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in RingCentral by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

