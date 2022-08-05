Brok A. Lahrman Sells 250 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $18,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.