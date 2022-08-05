Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 26,703 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 26,703 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $21,095.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $0.82 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.39. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,016,107 shares during the period. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,493,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

