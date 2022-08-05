Matthew Rizik Buys 2,100 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,984.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

