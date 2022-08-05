Tamara Peterman Buys 196 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) Director Tamara Peterman purchased 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $17,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
UMB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $112.24.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UMB Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of UMB Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.
