Thomas Netzer Sells 2,170 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Netzer sold 285 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $12,970.35.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $62.91 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $317.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

