Thomas Netzer Sells 2,170 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45.
- On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Netzer sold 285 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $12,970.35.
Wayfair Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:W opened at $62.91 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $317.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wayfair (W)
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.