RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $100.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RingCentral Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE RNG opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $83,500,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

