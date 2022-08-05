SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79. 15,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 684,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $553.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.16.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 309,603 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 2,269,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 158,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

