Douglas J. Hajek Purchases 500 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) Director Douglas J. Hajek acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.02 per share, for a total transaction of $17,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,081 shares in the company, valued at $649,135.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.86. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 503,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

