Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of LDOS opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

