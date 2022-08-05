Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

