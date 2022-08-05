Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) were down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 31,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,827,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Livent Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,626,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Livent by 35.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 656,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

