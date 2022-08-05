Short Interest in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Decreases By 15.6%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,040,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 40,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Roblox stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $6,975,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,920,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,034,000 after buying an additional 838,381 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Roblox by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Roblox by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

