Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 112,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,432,551 shares.The stock last traded at $177.50 and had previously closed at $160.81.

The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,477,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $398,830,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,214,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,029 shares of company stock valued at $82,263,545 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average of $152.84.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

