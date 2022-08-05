Craig Hallum Trims Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $60.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXAS. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 3.7 %

EXAS stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

