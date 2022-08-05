PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $134.00 at Morgan Stanley

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.75. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

