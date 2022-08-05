RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

RingCentral Trading Down 7.6 %

RNG stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $96.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RingCentral by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

