Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.