Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:RHP opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.16 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.