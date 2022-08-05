Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.99) to €3.00 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.
Shares of SAN opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.01.
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
