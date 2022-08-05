Frank Porter Stansberry Purchases 7,617 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 7,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,337.39. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Frank Porter Stansberry bought 660,725 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,764,135.75.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $50,886.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 31,000 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. MarketWise, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.63 million. Equities analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 252.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MKTW. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

