Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 294,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.86) to GBX 2,650 ($32.47) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.72) to GBX 2,800 ($34.31) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($32.04) to GBX 2,700 ($33.08) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.47) to GBX 2,805 ($34.37) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,763.00.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4443 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.