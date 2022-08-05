Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

RACE has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($262.89) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

RACE stock opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

