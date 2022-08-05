Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $110.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Leidos by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

