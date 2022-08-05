Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $24,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5,818.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 838,518 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824,351 shares during the period.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
