Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $24,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5,818.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 838,518 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 824,351 shares during the period.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

