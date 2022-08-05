Mizuho Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $68.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEE. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after buying an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.