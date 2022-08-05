Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $602,000 in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,401,000 after purchasing an additional 773,475 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 25,361.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 390,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 62,841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 423.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS IYZ opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.