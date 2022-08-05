Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 415 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Cowen cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $131.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

