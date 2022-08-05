Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.45. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

