Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VCR opened at $276.38 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.18.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.