Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $290,000 Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAND. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

