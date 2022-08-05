Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 783,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 7,294.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 696,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 18,121 shares of company stock valued at $185,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.