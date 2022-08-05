Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,583 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.