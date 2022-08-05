iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

