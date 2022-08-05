Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

NYSE:TRV opened at $157.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.50. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

