Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSMB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 702,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 252,985 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 110,467 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 91,360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 84,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.