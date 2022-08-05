Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,238,817 Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238,817 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mandiant Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. Mandiant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

Further Reading

