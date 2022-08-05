Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 748,098 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,550,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 72,269 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 901,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,542,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 698,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $57.49.

