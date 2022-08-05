Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 53,560 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 317,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 436.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 38,424 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 125,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,004,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

NYSE TFC opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.