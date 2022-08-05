Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $110.79. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $138.08.

