Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after buying an additional 434,585 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.66 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,224,609 shares of company stock valued at $113,982,154 and have sold 49,000 shares valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

