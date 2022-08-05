Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after purchasing an additional 867,699 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 248,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 427,553 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $6.62 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

