Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,596 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,513,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

