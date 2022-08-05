Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 48,976 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,976 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

