Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,641.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,630.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,397.69. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,886.04.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

