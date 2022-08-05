6,631 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after acquiring an additional 831,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 67,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,482,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $46.43 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.74%.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.