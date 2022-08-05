Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens upped their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.99. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $94.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.